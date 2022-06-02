 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Some good news for a change

Kudos to Pope Francis, who this day, May 29, has named Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego to the College of Cardinals and with this appointment has sent a strong message to certain culture war bishops among the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops who seek to weaponize the Eucharist. The May 26 Letter “Kudos to Cordileone” is an example of the influence that culture war bishops have on the laity.

I found the news of this appointment very uplifting after a week long barrage of just plain awful news otherwise.

Bishops who have wondered if the faithful would return to the pews after Covid-19 was over would do well to spread this truly good news.

David Miehl

Northeast side

