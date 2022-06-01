 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Some have already Replaced themselves

  • Comments

I've often spoke of what I refer to as the "Pacifists Dilemma". Basically if a Pacifist wants to survive Militant genocide they can either die a Pacifist or replace their Pacifism with a Militant defense. It's a lose-lose situation. When certain Caucasians worried about being replaced by "others" resort to the madness and violence that ultimately results from the "Great Replacement Theory", they cease to be American Patriots and become Schutzstaffel. A German word for "Protective Echelon" that was the name of the most evil component of Nazi Germany. It seems strange to have so many on the right batting the idea of Nazis around while they act like Nazis, but make no mistake. Whoever they started out as, they are no longer the Patriots they fancy themselves to be. They have become the enemy they call others. They are already replaced. They are "Die Täter des großen Übels".

.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News