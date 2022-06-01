Letter: Some have already Replaced themselves

I've often spoke of what I refer to as the "Pacifists Dilemma". Basically if a Pacifist wants to survive Militant genocide they can either die a Pacifist or replace their Pacifism with a Militant defense. It's a lose-lose situation. When certain Caucasians worried about being replaced by "others" resort to the madness and violence that ultimately results from the "Great Replacement Theory", they cease to be American Patriots and become Schutzstaffel. A German word for "Protective Echelon" that was the name of the most evil component of Nazi Germany. It seems strange to have so many on the right batting the idea of Nazis around while they act like Nazis, but make no mistake. Whoever they started out as, they are no longer the Patriots they fancy themselves to be. They have become the enemy they call others. They are already replaced. They are "Die Täter des großen Übels".