Letter: Some random thoughts

A recent letter writer suggested that, if Trump was still in office, he would have assisted Russia in their Ukrainian invasion. You think that because Trump could converse with world leaders he would have backed them in war? I contend Putin never would have invaded if America had a strong leader.

Another letter writer criticizes Trump by saying "Our state and nation need people who have their head screwed on right". Apparently the writer hasn't listened to the current President speak or watched him try to ride a bicycle.

Other letter writers criticize the Supreme Court decision on abortion. Folks, all the court did was correct a bad decision from the past. Even liberal justice Ginsburg said Roe v Wade was a bad decision. Apparently, you folks don't understand the Constitution. These matters are state matters, not the federal governments decisions.

Alan Cross

Northwest side