Letter: Some things improving

I went to fill up today at Costco and was amazed to find the gas price reduced to the price I paid June 6. Way to go! Something good is happening to bring prices down. I wish some people would stop complaining and see that certain things are improving. As the old song goes: "Accentuate the positive; eliminate the negative ..."
Baby boomers have been through inflation and gas wars in the late 1970’s as well as a recession in 2008. We survived!
Paula Palotay
Marana
