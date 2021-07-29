Letter: Some things speak for themselves

It was actually quite cool on Friday morning when I pulled into the supermarket parking lot. Parked nearby was a large SUV with the engine running and a young woman inside, clearly thumbing her phone. About 25 minutes later when I returned to my own car I noticed the SUV still there, motor still running. As I got into my car the SUV pulled away and I was able to see its bumper sticker. It read SAVE THE PLANET. Enough said.
Kathleen Assar
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.