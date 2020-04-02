Letter: Somebody please call the Coast Guard
View Comments

Letter: Somebody please call the Coast Guard

The entirely dysfunctional response to the Covid-19 pandemic in this country is endangering all of us. Would any functioning adult left in the current administration please throw themselves on the sword of Trump's fury and call the Coast Guard to take over the response to this situation. The Army is putting returning troops in lockdown with no water and inadequate nutrition, so well done "Acting" Secretary of Defense. They're not going to help. So far this administration has, hopefully, not defunded or otherwise gutted the Coast Guard and we all know how effective they are in a crisis, so PLEASE - Call the Coast Guard!

Virginia GETHMANN

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News