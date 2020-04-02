Letter: Somebody please call the Coast Guard

The entirely dysfunctional response to the Covid-19 pandemic in this country is endangering all of us. Would any functioning adult left in the current administration please throw themselves on the sword of Trump's fury and call the Coast Guard to take over the response to this situation. The Army is putting returning troops in lockdown with no water and inadequate nutrition, so well done "Acting" Secretary of Defense. They're not going to help. So far this administration has, hopefully, not defunded or otherwise gutted the Coast Guard and we all know how effective they are in a crisis, so PLEASE - Call the Coast Guard!
Virginia GETHMANN
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!