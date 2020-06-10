Letter: Someone should have intervened
Re: the June 4 letter "Someone should have stopped officer."

The letter writer got it right! I had previously mentioned to my daughter that I was thunder struck that no one had stepped forward to stop the officer who was pinning Mr. Floyd to the pavement! (I speak from experience. 35 years ago I intervened with three armed guards in a Southern African country and saved a man that they were stomping to death. I did so, because it was the right thing to do as a human being.)

I do not know how many bystanders were there at the time of the incident, but there was at least one who could have made a difference! Had the individual who filmed the incident put aside the camera and intervened, Mr. Floyd might be alive today.

Though I am now 90 years old, had I been in Minneapolis at the time, you’d have seen an “old man” wade into the police officer!

Barry Freeman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

