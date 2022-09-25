Letter: Something amazing response

It is amazing that the writer describes the violent insurrection on Jan 6 as "the rallly in Washington". A banana republic would have no response toj an attempted coup-thankfully our Justice Department is responding. Amazement continues with his discription of an "insurrecton without weapons". He ignores the injuries to police, the breaching of the capital, the first time there was not a peaceful transfer of power in our history. Watch any video of Jan 6. The Justice Department response is "political operatives"? The writers premise that there should be no response to the coup/insurrection would be a guarantee that if there is another coup attempt it will be more successful.
William Garrity
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.