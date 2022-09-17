Letter: Something Amazing

The moderate Democrat Party which seeks to “Unify” the country , and bring “our” Democracy to a moderate center.

How is it that this party in control of all branches chooses to unleash the Justice Dept and FBI on anyone that was remotely connected to the Rally in Washington on the 6th of Jan.

A woman who was identified “anonymously “ has Armed FBI Agents show up at her door while her children were also called for interviews.

Banana Republics seek to intimidate their Political opponents and stifle First Amendment rights.

Thank you Democrats who seek to protect “Our Democracy “.

Wait until our “Democracy” unleashes it’s Political Operatives on you or your innocent relatives.

A list of Subpoenas is readily available online along with a list of doors broken down with guns drawn and cuffs on suspicion of “insurrection”.

Connected to the only insurrection without weapons in which the only death was an unarmed female military veteran.

Thanks for working for “our Democracy “!

Wait ‘til Democracy comes to your door.

Orwell !

Rich Barnes

East side