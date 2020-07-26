Letter: Something for nothing
Letter: Something for nothing

Observing the continuing chaotic demonstrations in several major cities, I have become convinced that the “Black Lives Matter” concern has vanished, replaced by a “Something for Nothing” mantra. It appears that many of the demonstrators believe that the law does not apply to them. This country is unique because we adhered to the rule of law, tempered by our right to modify any law as conditions change. It now appears that a portion of the population believe there should be no law that applies to them and that they deserve everything regardless of their effort. The administrations of many major cities appear to accept this new principle. Is this the type of society you want, no rules, every man for himself, survival of the fittest or at least the strongest and most aggressive? What is yours is mine, what a concept if you are lazy and have no ambition.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

