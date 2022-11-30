Letter: Something to Consider

Back in the day, I paid for most of my college education with money from minimum-wage summer jobs and work-study programs at the school. No debt. Sounds like “personal responsibility”, “hard work”, “determination” led to a degree, doesn’t it? So why should taxpayers be on the hook for student debt now?

Historically, the states and federal government have partially funded higher education, but the amount per student has been decreasing for decades, leading inevitably to increases in tuition. For example, from 2009 to 2014, the Arizona allocation for higher education per student decreased by 33%. Since my college days, the drop has been much greater.

Therefore, when discussing the federal loan forgiveness program, it’s worth remembering that years ago the states were picking up a much larger fraction of the tab. Belated thanks to all the taxpayers who funded my college education.

Barbara Hall

Midtown