Letter: Sometimes they're true
Re: The June 16 article "Feds: eBay workers sent spiders, roaches, to harass couple."

These executives and employees are being charged with "conspiracy."

When the Feds were investigating this case there must have been a certain point at which they began to suspect who the guilty parties were but, could not yet fully prove it. What might you call this kind of thinking? A "conspiracy theory?"

Tony Pelren

Green Valley

