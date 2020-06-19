Letter: Sometimes they're true

Re: The June 16 article "Feds: eBay workers sent spiders, roaches, to harass couple."
These executives and employees are being charged with "conspiracy."
When the Feds were investigating this case there must have been a certain point at which they began to suspect who the guilty parties were but, could not yet fully prove it. What might you call this kind of thinking? A "conspiracy theory?"
Tony Pelren
Green Valley
