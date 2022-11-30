Letter: Sore Loser Law

Okay, enough is enough! People of all political parties and the public in general are sick and tired of hearing about, reading about, and viewing election deniers saying that elections were stolen, voting machines tampered with, election employees making mistakes, etc. Now theses election deniers are registering complaints, filing lawsuits, clogging the courts, and wasting money. The Sore Loser Law if enacted will be applied if losers of elections, their parties, groups, or others, filed complaints and/or lawsuits are then dismissed, denied, thrown out, or found without proof or merit and rejected. The Sore Losers now will have lost twice! The election and now the complaint and/or lawsuit. The Sore Loser Law will fine the Loser 1 million dollars and will prevent them from ever running for another public office for life. The 1 million dollars will go towards worthy causes of that state(s) determined by the people.