Letter: Sore losers, McSally and Trump

We can certainly accept the Republicans’ right to hold out and wait until every one ballot is counted, although the statistical evidence is entirely against them. The popular vote and the electoral college already fully confirm Joe Biden’s victory. But, true to form, undignified, sullen, and infantile, Martha McSally, Trump’s Arizona patsy, remains mum, refuses to accept reality, and falls ever more deeply into a hole of dishonor, greed, and selfishness she has dug for herself years ago when she decided to become the President’s puppy dog. The Republican leadership, including the Republican Senators in DC, has tragically become so un-American, no longer fighting for what is right and good for the people and the world, but desperately trying to cling to power which they have used selfishly to enrich themselves with one tax cut after the other, hurting ever more individuals, whose health care and Social Security they want to take away (Obamacare et al.), wrecking our environment and legal system. Shame on you, Martha.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
