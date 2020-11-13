Letter: Sore Losers

I would like President Trump, Mitch McConnell and all their enablers to answer a question : would you be making your allegations of fraudulent /rigged voting etc if Mr Trump had won the election ? I hardly think so. What a very poor example your hypocricy sets for the youth of the The United States ! Never mind what other nations must be thinking.
Ann Litsas
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
