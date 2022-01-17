 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sorry...My Inbox is Full!
I have repeatedly tried to contact Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s offices (Washington DC, Tucson and Phoenix) to express my opposition to her entrenched views on reforming the filibuster, supporting voting rights legislation, and moving forward on the nation’s infrastructure needs. After listening to her obligatory “thanks for calling since your views and opinions are so important to me” message I am then told that “sorry, my inbox is full so please do call back later!" What better illustration of a Senator who remains deaf, disconnected, and dismissive of the very residents of Arizona who elected her to office? Guess it's time for a new answering machine, eh Senator?

Scott Feierabend

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

