Letter: Sorry, we're closed

Sorry, we’re closed
No place to browse,
buy books or sit down
to a meal.
Streets normally
filled with the noises
of work and travel
now whisper so as not
to disturb the sick.
We’re hiding at home,
as if in a blackout, to
avoid the virus finding us.
This is our only answer.
We have no cure, no plan
and no leadership.
Instead, we have
fear.
The United States is changing.
As if overnight, we
became old.
The country that won a war
and led the world for 70 years
seems to have lost a step.
Are we content to let
the swagger and confidence
that defined us
for so long vanish,
and be replaced by begging for
ventilators
and fighting over toilet paper?
Bruno Rescigna
East side
