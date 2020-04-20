Letter: Sorry, we're closed
Sorry, we’re closed

No place to browse,

buy books or sit down

to a meal.

Streets normally

filled with the noises

of work and travel

now whisper so as not

to disturb the sick.

We’re hiding at home,

as if in a blackout, to

avoid the virus finding us.

This is our only answer.

We have no cure, no plan

and no leadership.

Instead, we have

fear.

The United States is changing.

As if overnight, we

became old.

The country that won a war

and led the world for 70 years

seems to have lost a step.

Are we content to let

the swagger and confidence

that defined us

for so long vanish,

and be replaced by begging for

ventilators

and fighting over toilet paper?

Bruno Rescigna

East side

