Letter: soul of America
Joe Biden has stated that the 2020 election was about the “soul of America”. My question is “Which soul?” Is it the soul of Founding Fathers who touted that all men are created equal; is it the soul of men who denied the “equal rights” of clearly identified minorities? Or is it the soul of opposing inequality, hatred and injustice?

240+ years is beyond time to decide this question. Donald Trump and his ilk? Or something else? The current “crisis” involving seditious, armed insurrection is a testament to the real struggle for America’s soul. Many “leaders” actually represent the disgusting beliefs and actions of “the Mob”. Not above the fray, but a major element of it. Over 400,000 Americans have died in a national pandemic. None have been national representatives.

The American people have the power to define the true soul of America. Which will it be? I want to believe in the goodness of us.

Terry Gray

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

