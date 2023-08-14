RE: Aug 3 Op Ed ‘Sound of Freedom’ stands tall

I saw this movie in a small town in Iowa this week. I had no problem finding it in a theatre or obtaining tickets.

The writer “looked for some hook that would justify the rejection of this film by the intellectuals on the left”.

Huh?

I think the “controversy” with this movie is purely manufactured by some on the right. Why? No idea except they can once again falsely portray the left as some how protecting or defending pedophiles.

Mary Jordison

Northwest side