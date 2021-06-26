Letter: Sounds hypocritical to me.

For the past 4 years a great majority of the opinion letters have chastised the State and Federal GOP for voting right down the party line. Even labeling Senator Mitt Romney a RINO (Republican in name only) for failing to stay in line.
Now it seems that those same people are attempting to label Senator Kyrsten Sinema a DINO because she doesn't vote party line.. Sounds hypocritical to me
I for one, am glad to see these two Senators think for themselves, and hope that it becomes as contagious as Covid 19. Maybe then we will have a government body that votes the will of the people. Maybe then we can vote for a candidate because of their qualities instead of worrying about holding the balance of power.
It's only wishful thinking while hypocrisy prevails on both sides.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.