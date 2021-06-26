 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sounds hypocritical to me.
View Comments

Letter: Sounds hypocritical to me.

  • Comments

For the past 4 years a great majority of the opinion letters have chastised the State and Federal GOP for voting right down the party line. Even labeling Senator Mitt Romney a RINO (Republican in name only) for failing to stay in line.

Now it seems that those same people are attempting to label Senator Kyrsten Sinema a DINO because she doesn't vote party line.. Sounds hypocritical to me

I for one, am glad to see these two Senators think for themselves, and hope that it becomes as contagious as Covid 19. Maybe then we will have a government body that votes the will of the people. Maybe then we can vote for a candidate because of their qualities instead of worrying about holding the balance of power.

It's only wishful thinking while hypocrisy prevails on both sides.

Frank Engle

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News