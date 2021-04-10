Letter: Sour Grapes on Steroids

Re: the April 3 article "Trans women have edge in shooting contests."
Was this letter a belated April Fool's spoof? Suggesting that gun shop owners and firing range managers lose their licensing if they sell to trans people would be illegal discrimination. The letter claimed unfair advantage of trans shooters was Trump's reason for wanting trans people out of the military. Wouldn't advantage in shooting skills be a military plus? In competition, what about trans shooters who transitioned from female to male? Might they be at an athletic disadvantage? Maybe Mr. Williams was bested by a trans shooter in some competition and traumatically damaged by that experience. Or, unable able to cope with the loss of wing nut radio personality Rush Limbaugh. Or, this is probably just blatant transgender bigotry. He suggests contacting Phoenix legislators "and demand that something be done". The sad thing is, those fools in Phoenix would probably run with it.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
