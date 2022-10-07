Letter: Sources of Energy

Re: the Oct. 2 article "Nuclear and natural gas won't save us."

I found it interesting to read Lauren Kuby's comments on your opinion page today concerning her thoughts on the preferred sources of energy in the future, which do not appear to include fossil fuels or nuclear energy.

I spent over 30 years working in the energy business so have a reasonable understanding of the time and effort necessary to make significant changes in our sources of energy, i.e., wood to coal, coal to natural gas and oil, etc. I also believe that climate changes are happening as a result of human activities. What I don't believe is that we yet have a decent understanding of how or how fast these changes will occur and what the effects they will have on society.

It would be a strategic mistake to remove relatively easy development of energy resources, such as natural gas, from our potential sources.

However, I do thank Ms Kuby for providing me information that will help me decide how to cast my vote for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Terry Allen

East side