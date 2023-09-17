I would suggest a response that could be given by our Recorders Office to the 'sovereign citizen' filings: They should not be accepted. They should be returned with a letter stating "This office does not handle voluntary renunciation of citizenship. Under USC 1481(a) that is a function of the US State Department and Form DS4083 may be submitted to an office of that Department." Of course, these individuals do not really want to lose their citizenship - they simply want all the benefits without any of the responsibilities. If they were successful in repudiating their citizenship, they would become aliens, and might require a visa to stay in the US. Otherwise, they become illegal aliens, and - since their movement is known for violent attacks on police officers - hopefully subject to deportation. The incongruity of their contemptuous repudiation of the freest country on earth at a time when hundreds of thousands of people are risking everything to get in is striking. Reading "The Man Without a Country" might also be suggested.