The news media is increasing its coverage of the self-appointed sovereign citizens. The individuals who declare this status for themselves, however, are not relieved of the rule of domestic law while they are in our country. All citizens are subject to our laws, as are citizens of other countries are subject to our laws as visitors and participants in regulated activities. Presumably "sovereign citizens" can leave the U.S.A., but where will they go, and how? Perhaps they could be relegated to be permanent inhabitants of international waters, but to enter another country legally they would still need a passport and or meet other required conditions. Perhaps they could declare themselves as refugees, but from where? Are there countries that would accept new residents who are not required to comply with domestic laws? This is simply another example of how the far right is too far out. It is nonsense.