Letter: Spare that monument!
Letter: Spare that monument!

The knowledge that George and Martha Washington owned hundreds of slaves will, I hope, help us to recast the current rage to tear down monuments and to expunge records of notable Americans.

America should not glorify slave owners or our history of slavery. America should pursue our valid and necessary efforts to atone for the dishonorable portions of our history, including hundreds of years of enslaving other humans, and to rid our culture of bigotry.

But, we should avoid yielding to mob mentality in the current extreme and irrational mania to eradicate historical facts and mementos by, willy nilly, tearing down monuments and eradicating names of bygone Americans.

We may regret parts of our history. We may decide to change direction to take the high road. But, we should not yield to unreasonable urges to change the facts. Tinkering with facts puts us on a slippery slope to degradation.

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

