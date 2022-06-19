 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Speak up and vote for solutions

  • Comments

Dear Editor,

Mel Feasel’s letter hits the nail on the head: voters can bring about the changes that matter, by electing candidates who are supporting these changes. (‘Lets change things’ by Mel Feasel, Arizona Daily Star, June 3, 2022) Climate change, housing and childcare crises, and gun tragedies all have solutions. Another solution, already proven to work was expanding the Child Tax Credit that lifted 4 million children out of poverty. When it wasn’t renewed those same children fell back into poverty. Why? During this election time is our opportunity to ask candidates what they will do. Use their answers to decide your vote and then follow up to make sure the solutions are forth coming. Our votes and voices can truly make a difference and strengthen our democracy in the process.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News