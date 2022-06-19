Letter: Speak up and vote for solutions

Mel Feasel’s letter hits the nail on the head: voters can bring about the changes that matter, by electing candidates who are supporting these changes. (‘Lets change things’ by Mel Feasel, Arizona Daily Star, June 3, 2022) Climate change, housing and childcare crises, and gun tragedies all have solutions. Another solution, already proven to work was expanding the Child Tax Credit that lifted 4 million children out of poverty. When it wasn’t renewed those same children fell back into poverty. Why? During this election time is our opportunity to ask candidates what they will do. Use their answers to decide your vote and then follow up to make sure the solutions are forth coming. Our votes and voices can truly make a difference and strengthen our democracy in the process.