Letter: Speak up for action from Congress
Letter: Speak up for action from Congress

Re: the July 29 article "Infrastructure Senate moves ahead."

Great to see a bipartisan infrastructure deal moving forward. Congress can work together to pass legislation like this, especially if they hear from constituents. With 80% of Americans favoring improvements in infrastructure, it is time for Congressional action. Time to take the next step, speak up! Call your representative. Like the bipartisan support for global health and Americans favoring enough vaccines available for everyone on the planet to finally end this pandemic, it is time to pass infrastructure improvements. So call and make sure Congress moves forward on these important initiatives.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

