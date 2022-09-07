 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Speak up, question candidates, vote.

Dear Editor,

David Fitzsimmons’ powerful take down of “our plutocracy” comes with instructions of how to inform our votes. (‘Fitz’s Opinion When liberty’s song falls on deaf ears raise your voices’ by David Fitzsimmons, Arizona Daily Star, Sept. 3, 2022) In addition, his call to speak up and vote is good advice. Ask candidates questions, to determine if they working for families or only the wealthy. The expanded Child Tax Credit lifted 4 million children out of poverty, why wasn’t it renewed? Will you work to renew it now? Will you help pass a refundable renters’ tax credit to help solve the affordable housing crisis? Just asking these questions can help, and then vote based on the answers, and follow up with those we elected, after all, they work for us.

Willie Dickerson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

