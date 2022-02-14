Letter: Speak up to battle the Housing Crisis

Re: the Feb. 6 article "Affordable housing needs Sinema's vote."
Thanks so much for the editorial calling on Senator Sinema to vote to pass Build Back Better (BBB). Not only will it help with affordable housing, it battles poverty by extending the Child Tax Credit. Both of these initiatives along with other parts of BBB will increase equity in America at a time when the gap between the haves and the have-nots is widening. Senator Sinema’s support is more likely to happen when she hears from constituents. A call, email, or letter can make a difference. Not sure what to say? Send her this article and say you agree. This moment in our history offers a rare opportunity to battle hunger and homelessness, and it needs your voice!
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
