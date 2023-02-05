I wanted to send Kevin McCarthy the following:

Kevin McCarthy and Republicans are threatening to not raise the debt ceiling .

On Hannity, McCarthy defended this kind of brinkmanship with an analogy: “If you had a child and you gave him a credit card, and they kept hitting the limit, do you just increase the limit or change their behavior?” But refusing to raise the debt limit means refusing to pay bills that the federal government has already incurred. This isn’t stopping your kid from buying a new scooter. It’s refusing to pay for the smartphone he got last month.

Unfortunately, sending it wasn't possible. Kevin, it seems, only accepts emails from people with zip codes proving they live in his congressional district. Never experienced a member of Congress refusing emails from anyone. Especially here where McCarthy is 2nd in line to the presidency if something happens to the President.

Charles McDonald

Northeast side