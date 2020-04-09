Letter: Speaker Pelosi's New Committee

The new congressional committee organized by Nany Pelosi to investigate the origins and handling of the coronavirus should look at Pelosi going to San Francisco's Chinatown on February 24th, 2020, where she encouraged people to come to Chinatown, saying that people shouldn't be concerned about the coronavirus because San Francisco has things under control. This was weeks after President Trump banned flights from China to the U.S. on February 2nd because of the Wuhan virus in China.
Stephen Feeley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!