Regarding the gentleman who referenced the Devon Archer testimony and called out the Star on publishing the facts of the testimony once the transcript was released, it so happened that the same day, the transcript was, in fact, released. To the surprise of nobody, Republicans lied again. Devon Archer repeatedly and point-blank testified under penalty of perjury, that President Biden did nothing wrong. No bribe, no blackmail, no shady business dealings, no business discussions. For those keeping score at home, that's one star witness that turned out to be a foreign agent and fugitive arms trafficker, one Trump appointed Special Prosecutor who says he was not at all restricted in his investigation by the Biden DOJ and now a much anticipated star witness who says this is a nothingburger. But the big takeaway here is that Donald Trump is facing 78 felony charges including trying to defraud the US government and take away our right to vote. All the Hunter Biden nothingburgers in the world will not change that.