Letter: Speaking the truth

Letter writer Betty Freyer seems to be upset because President Biden labeled Trump supporters as being "Semi-Facists". She proposes that he be removed from office for telling the truth. I take exception to her assertion that "over half the people" were humiliated by his truthful comments. 8 million fewer Americans voted for Trump and many of them do not support him now. Just ask Rusty Bowers. In my 72 years I have never experienced the level of hatred for Americans expressed by Trump supporters. We may be headed to a civil war and, if so, you will have started it.