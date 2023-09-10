The letter writer's good idea to make our country a better place to live doesn’t have to wait for the 2024 elections. Congress has the opportunity right now to pass the American Family Act that would use tax fairness measures to cut child poverty and help families buy food and pay bills. Another piece of legislation, a renter tax credit, would slow the flow to homelessness, by insuring families with low incomes no longer pay more than 30% of their income for rent. We can speak up to our members of Congress to pass these bills now. At the same time, we can encourage a federal living wage, asking both the current president and Congress to support and pass it. Let’s act now and create a better country for all of us to live in!