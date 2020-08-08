Letter: special friends

Donald Trump was impeached, without penalty, for attempting to extort favors from the Ukranian government in exchange for military assistance.
After being given the green light by the Republican Senate, the practice continues. Open your schools or no federal funding. Open the beaches, bars, and restaurants or no federal assistance. "Failing" Democrat-lead states will receive no federal assistance.
Now Trump wants to hand the privately owned airline industry 25 billion dollars! Clearly, the airline executives, who will personally benefit immensely from the President's gift, are pleased and will throw all their support behind his re-election.
At the same time, the US Postal Service, a quasi-government service which benefits every American, has not submitted to Trumps demands to punish his enemies (i.e. Jeff Bezos/Washington Post/Amazon), so he promises to completely defund the agency.
This has been Trump's business practice for his entire life.
Eric Maurer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!