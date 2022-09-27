Letter: Special Master

So Special Master Judge Dearie has until November 30th to issue a report on Trump's claim of legal privilege as to classified documents recovered in the search pursuant to warrant. Very convenient for those Republican who are "all in" for Trump, heedless of his lies, or worse, believing in them.
Trump no doubt will declare his candidacy for President about the times the polls close during the November mid-term elections. We will then be treated to the hilarious argument that it isn't fair to prosecute a presidential candidate. That argument works for a sitting President with the nuclear launch codes who has weighty matters in mind. It does not apply to a huckster selling the latest line of snake oil.
Once the mid-terms are done, Trump may find himself very much alone. With a criminal prosecution to follow.
Richard Sipan
People are also reading…
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.