Letter: Special task force

The Biden Justice dept. has created a specialized unit to deal with domestic terrorism. Do you know who the domestic terrorist are ? If you are a concerned parent about what is being taught in our public schools and you vocalize that concern to the school board, you are a domestic terrorist (as defined by the current Justice Dept.) We have a failed public school system in the U.S. Our children are being taught revisionist history, critical race theory, not being taught civics, the list goes on. We as tax payers are paying the educators and administrator's salaries, we should be in control of what our kids are taught and be able to change the schedules to suitable subjects. Thank God those in Virginia spoke up and got results. All parents need to be aware of the curriculum their children are being taught and collectively let the school boards know if it is not acceptable and needs to be changed.
Bill Dowdall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.