Letter: Speciesism
My greatest wish for 2022 is that the concept of speciesism will start to be discussed and examined in the way other isms, like racism and sexism, are. Speciesism is the belief that humans are superior to other animal species and therefore have the right to use and exploit other species for human purposes.

In the same way we strive to create a world in which no one is discriminated against based on their race or gender, we need to apply those same principles to species. It's time to really examine how we treat other animals. Do we have a right to slaughter and eat them? Do we have a right to experiment on them? Do we have a right to cage and imprison them?

As author Alice Walker wrote, "The animals of the world exist for their own reasons. They were not made for humans any more than Black people were made for Whites or women for men." An important idea I hope more people will begin to consider.

Kim Flaherty

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

