Letter: Speech

The 1st amendment provides for free, unfettered speech for all and is the basic foundation of a working democracy. For the last year, citizens expressing views contrary to the Democratic Party have been and are continuing to be muzzled and punished for their views. It appears that the Democratic Party’s mantra is “Free speech for me, but not for thee.” As history has demonstrated, political winds can change rapidly and a significant change may well occur in 2022. If that change does happen, with the precedents that have been set in the last year, can you imagine the tit-for-tat, and the retribution that will surely occur to all of those who have committed similar offensives of contrary speech. But what is even more astonishing is that the STAR, whose very foundation and livelihood are singularly dependent on the concept of free speech. is not horrified and outspoken regarding the strangulation of contrary speech that does not meet the party line.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.