Letter: Spending package can spell trouble for Democrats:

The $1.4 trillion spending package just passed could spell big trouble for the Democrats in 2021. According to Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman (economics) our National debt is now bigger than its gross domestic product, which was an estimated $21.06 trillion in the first quarter of 2019. Also export prices to China fell because the Chinese found it easier to find alternatives to US soybeans than we found alternatives to Chinese products. Krugman also pointed out the trade deficit has risen from $544billion to $691 billion on Trump’s watch. Having studied the causes of the Financial Meltdown of 07-08 both Republican and Democrat politicians were equally at fault. If the Democrats win the White House the Republicans will hang the next recession on them. John McCain found this out the hard way. The Democrats better start hanging the deficit, tax cuts and tariffs on the Republicans or they will discover that light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming train.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
