 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Spiteful Projection?
View Comments

Letter: Spiteful Projection?

My fellow reader has a dilemma trying to explain to “outsiders” why the “most qualified candidate” for the presidency was not re-elected. I have no dilemma justifying my vote. I do have a problem with the reader’s assumptions.

First; who are the “outsiders?” Could they be people like me who voted for the other candidate? If so, the letter shows just how divided we Americans have become.

Second; blaming “most of the media” for a “orchestrated effort by … the media … to denigrate” the president assumes that “most of the media” can orchestrate anything. I must say I observe a consensus among credible media outlets that accurate reporting of the president’s actions, behavior, and statements are not flattering, and don’t portray much competence.

It appears to me that the American people have spoken in an election free of wholesale efforts to “lose” votes, add improper votes, or change votes. Let’s move on.

letter "Left full of Spite toward Trump" 11-16-2020

Paul Waugaman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News