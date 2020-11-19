Letter: Spiteful Projection?

My fellow reader has a dilemma trying to explain to “outsiders” why the “most qualified candidate” for the presidency was not re-elected. I have no dilemma justifying my vote. I do have a problem with the reader’s assumptions.
First; who are the “outsiders?” Could they be people like me who voted for the other candidate? If so, the letter shows just how divided we Americans have become.
Second; blaming “most of the media” for a “orchestrated effort by … the media … to denigrate” the president assumes that “most of the media” can orchestrate anything. I must say I observe a consensus among credible media outlets that accurate reporting of the president’s actions, behavior, and statements are not flattering, and don’t portray much competence.
It appears to me that the American people have spoken in an election free of wholesale efforts to “lose” votes, add improper votes, or change votes. Let’s move on.
letter "Left full of Spite toward Trump" 11-16-2020
Paul Waugaman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
