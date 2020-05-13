Letter: Spitting in Sports
Letter: Spitting in Sports

Re: the May 11 article "Will virus put an end to spitting in sports?"

To make my point and show how easy it would be to put a stop to spitting would be to take a page out of my life. When I was drafted into the Army in 1961 and was in boot camp our drill Sargent put a stop to spitting in one day. If you spit on the ground and were caught doing so you were made to drop to the ground and lick it back up. The practice of spitting stopped very quickly. Maybe a sub set of referees to enforce the no spitting rules on and off the field of play. Maybe a fine as to a % of there pay would be a good way for them to get the message. Or maybe that if they just THINK about if they had to drop to the ground and lick it up might be enough for them to just stop spitting.

Phillip Davis

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

