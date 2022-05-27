 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sponsorship

At the present time, gun control is defined by both bureaucracy and paperwork which is then elevated to the state and federal level. Perhaps it is time to inject the human element into the equation. In his novel, “Red Planet” by Robert A. Heinlein, a young person on this frontier planet must stand before a judge or magistrate with his sponsor to be allowed to carry a sidearm. In the present situation – if enacted – a young person would have to be sponsored by an adult who knows the individual over a course of years and attest – under oath – that they are capable and responsible enough to have access to a handgun/rifle. In doing so, the sponsor assumes responsibility for the actions of this individual and can be held accountable – with the person they are sponsoring of any wrong doing. Perhaps if Mr. Ramos had a sponsor, he would not have committed the atrocities he did or failing to find a sponsor, be denied gun ownership.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

