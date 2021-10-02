 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sports - Pirates Pitcher
View Comments

Letter: Sports - Pirates Pitcher

  • Comments

Kudos to the Star for printing the story about David Bednar, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher who’s having a very successful year. We long-suffering Pirates fans have come to expect two outcomes at the end of every baseball season: a last-place finish and few fans at the games. The article mentioned that Mr. Bednar was supported by fans from Mars, a small town just outside Pittsburgh. I believe the Pirates may have inadvertently stumbled on a promotional possibility that would be a first in the history of sports. From now on, the team should offer free admission to all fans from other planets -- Mars included.

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Sept. 25

  • Updated

OPINION: Voter ID's, climate change and frustration with people not getting the COVID vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News