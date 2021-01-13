 Skip to main content
Letter: sports and politics
My life is full of good men. I’m white, so they’re usually good white men. My brothers taught me the rules of fair play learned through sports. Like this from The Art of Manliness:

In any sport, sometimes you lose.. The sooner you accept this the better. When you lose, don’t sulk, throw a tantrum, or cry like a little boy. Be a man. give a congratulatory handshake. don’t blame your teammates or the officiating,

In my 76 years,this was the accepted American norm. Coaches, teachers and parents taught it. How was this basic American ethic lost?

It is embarrassing and un-American when white male American Senators and Representatives turn their backs on this foundational American standard. To those leaders, history has its eyes on you, and so do we. If this is the new standard for white male leadership, why shouldn’t people look elsewhere?

Kitte Robins

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

