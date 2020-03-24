Letter: Spring break gatherings need to be shut down
View Comments

Letter: Spring break gatherings need to be shut down

Why don't the governor's of the states where students are gathering for spring break close the bars, restaurants, booze cruises and entertainment facilities? Close these. This would send the students back home and stop the danger they present to spreading the virus and bringing it home to parents, grandparents and siblings.

Theodore Beloin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Local-issues

Letter: Ballet Tucson

Thank you Ballet Tucson on two counts. First, you did not cancel your Spring Festival and second, you provided a spectacular and flawless perf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News