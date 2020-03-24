Letter: Spring break gatherings need to be shut down

Why don't the governor's of the states where students are gathering for spring break close the bars, restaurants, booze cruises and entertainment facilities? Close these. This would send the students back home and stop the danger they present to spreading the virus and bringing it home to parents, grandparents and siblings.
Theodore Beloin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
