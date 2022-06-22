Letter: "Squirrel"

I'm astounded at how easily we Americans can be distracted. The situation in Ukraine continues to be more devastating than ever but the coverage of the war is 10% of what it was two months ago. We need to keep this war in people's faces daily in order to apprecitae the sacrifices the Ukraine's are making for world democracy.
I feel like the dog in the movie "UP", someone cries "squirrel" and we are distracted and look away. Yes there is lots more going on in the world but being aware and supportative of those willing to die to ensure our future surely deserves more.
Susan Dabbs
East side
