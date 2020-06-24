Letter: SRO officers in schools

Re: the June 13 article "Get institutionalized policing out of our schools."
I disagree with this opinion article about getting Police officers out of schools. The letter writer is an educator but did not educate her child about why police officers exist. He is armed so he can protect citizens or himself, to enforce the law. A child should not be traumatized by disciple in school, the home or enforcement of laws. It is a part of growing up. Learning this is valuable. The writer wants to sacrifice the possible protection of her child from bullying, or worse, a shooter, so the 8 year old does not have to face an armed officer. Think about it, lady. Is that a good trade?
In my opinion it was a poor decision by editors to accept the long and poorly thought out letter. A moments discomfort in time should not overrule the reality of why police officers exist.
Doug Morris
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
