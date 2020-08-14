Letter: SSA benefits are not socialistic

Another recent ill-advised letter writer equates social security and medicare to free handouts from a socialists government. This is totally inaccurate. Both programs are funded through dedicated payroll taxes we have deducted from our hard earned wages. Medicare is also funded in part by premiums we pay to be enrolled in medicare part B. (medical insurance) There are other funding sources provided by 2 trust funds held by the U.S. treasury, however, the bottom line is they are not freebies as was stated.The folks connecting SSA benefits with socialism either have not worked for a living or have not a clue who has been dipping into their pay-checks throughout the many years. Happy to say our nation, at least for the present time, is still a republic democracy and most of us do not wallow in free stuff.
Edward Mancini
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
