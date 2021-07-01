 Skip to main content
Letter: SSI needs reform
Letter: SSI needs reform

The Supplementary Security Income (SSI) Restoration Act of 2021 would improve the lives of millions of SSI beneficiaries, including over 2 million older adults who are living below the federal poverty level due to inadequate benefits, and often lose or are denied benefits due to outdated eligibility rules.

The current restrictions on SSI are outdated and inhumane. That people on SSI live below the poverty level and aren't able to get married without losing their benefits is absurd. We as Americans should not stand by and let so many of our citizens suffer. People need to be able to keep savings for expensive emergencies and should not be forced to live in complete poverty. People should not be penalized for living with their families or their spouse. Older citizens should be able to save for retirement.

Ann Kirkpatrick should support this bill to improve the quality of life for millions of Americans.

Darian Bemis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

